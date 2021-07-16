Hutner Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 39.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $163,482.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,560 shares of company stock worth $7,418,927. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.97. 19,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,602. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.33. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

