Hutner Capital Management Inc. Has $8.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 5.4% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $79,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,274,280 shares of company stock worth $306,698,582. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.71. The company had a trading volume of 156,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,292,135. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $342.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

