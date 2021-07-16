Hutner Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,005 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. Verizon Communications makes up 1.0% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.64. The company had a trading volume of 101,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,737,142. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

