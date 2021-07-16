Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Trading Up 2.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) traded up 2.4% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.74. 7,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,193,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Specifically, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 831,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,553.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,672,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,497,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,500 shares of company stock worth $6,032,625 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Hyliion in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Hyliion by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hyliion by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.