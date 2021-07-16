Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Director Michael R. Dougherty Purchases 85,000 Shares of Stock

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Director Michael R. Dougherty acquired 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $101,150.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629,981. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Research analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDRA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 1,188.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 109,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,720 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 53,519 shares during the period. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

