iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Shares of IHRT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,268. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.30.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,122.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,327,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iHeartMedia by 368.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iHeartMedia by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,582 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in iHeartMedia by 75.5% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.