iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ILIAY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of iliad in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded iliad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC raised iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get iliad alerts:

Shares of ILIAY opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56. iliad has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for iliad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iliad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.