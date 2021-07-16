IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of IM Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of IMCC opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. IM Cannabis has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.63.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

