imbrex Price Hits $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar. One imbrex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. imbrex has a total market cap of $65,991.01 and approximately $7.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00048808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00014291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.09 or 0.00831179 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

imbrex Profile

imbrex is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

