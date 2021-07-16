IMV (TSE:IMV) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at Raymond James

IMV (TSE:IMV) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 41.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

TSE:IMV traded down C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$1.77. 548,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,426. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.00 million and a P/E ratio of -3.32. IMV has a 1 year low of C$1.70 and a 1 year high of C$8.50.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$0.09 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that IMV will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

