IMV (TSE:IMV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.70

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 267151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.82.

IMV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.60 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get IMV alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. The stock has a market cap of C$126.78 million and a PE ratio of -3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.82.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$0.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that IMV Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMV (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.