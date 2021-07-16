Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inari Medical Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari Medical Inc., formerly known as NARI MEDICAL, is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Inari Medical alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.17.

NARI opened at $84.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.96. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.59 and a beta of 2.14.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $565,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $928,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,904,804.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,520,768. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 19.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 4.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inari Medical (NARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.