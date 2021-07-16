Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at KeyCorp

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

IRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.06.

NYSE IRT opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $19.50.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,240 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,323,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,517,000 after acquiring an additional 172,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,905,000 after acquiring an additional 288,761 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,833,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,628,000 after acquiring an additional 436,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

