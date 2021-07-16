Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $1,623,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INDB. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

