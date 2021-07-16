Independent Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Independent Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,852,000 after purchasing an additional 925,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after buying an additional 2,044,249 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,633,113,000 after acquiring an additional 602,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,076 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.87. The company had a trading volume of 194,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,369,978. The stock has a market cap of $465.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $2,691,159.86. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

