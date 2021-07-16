Independent Family Office LLC Sells 1,061 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Independent Family Office LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Independent Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Independent Family Office LLC owned 1.05% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOOD. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 934.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 56,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares during the period.

WOOD stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.30. The company had a trading volume of 67,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,308. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $98.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.74.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.863 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

