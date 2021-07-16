Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial upped their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $281.36 million, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. Analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Information Services Group by 183.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

