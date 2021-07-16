(INGA) (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €11.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on (INGA) in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of (INGA) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.40 ($14.59) target price on shares of (INGA) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. (INGA) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.65 ($13.70).

(INGA) has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

