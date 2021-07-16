Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives $81.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,388,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 2,103.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,700,000 after buying an additional 350,098 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,080,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 676,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,114,000 after buying an additional 220,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ingevity by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,750,000 after buying an additional 151,679 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 2.22.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

