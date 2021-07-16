Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 18.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 2.22. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.34.
In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.
Ingevity Company Profile
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.
