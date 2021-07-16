Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 18.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 2.22. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.34.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

