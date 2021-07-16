Innova Market Capitalization Reaches $224,533.73 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Innova has a market cap of $224,533.73 and $2.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can currently be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Innova has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innova Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

