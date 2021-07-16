Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Gap Down to $70.20

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.20, but opened at $68.76. Inogen shares last traded at $66.50, with a volume of 1,185 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.10.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inogen news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $452,221.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,622.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

