Insider Buying: APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) CFO Acquires $50,024.00 in Stock

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) CFO Thomas A. Lydon bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $50,024.00.

Shares of APG opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.07. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in APi Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,245,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,353,000 after buying an additional 501,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in APi Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in APi Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 20,628 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.