Insider Buying: Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director John Albert Brussa acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,615,692 shares in the company, valued at C$7,585,506.80.

Shares of TSE:CJ traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$3.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.27. The stock has a market cap of C$421.61 million and a PE ratio of 5.52.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$85.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CJ shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

