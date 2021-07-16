Insider Buying: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) CEO Acquires 3,011 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) CEO Kenneth John Stephon bought 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,873.75.

Shares of LEVI opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 408.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,751 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 109,051 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,343,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $17,334,000 after buying an additional 38,629 shares during the period. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.