Insider Buying: Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.31 per share, with a total value of $78,930.00.

LRFC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.68. 6,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 14.72 and a quick ratio of 14.72. Logan Ridge Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $28.40.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

