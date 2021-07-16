Insider Buying: Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.31 per share, with a total value of $78,930.00.
LRFC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.68. 6,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 14.72 and a quick ratio of 14.72. Logan Ridge Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $28.40.
About Logan Ridge Finance
