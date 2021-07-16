Insider Buying: OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Director Joseph C. Scodari purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $29,900.00.

Shares of OPTN opened at $3.00 on Friday. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. The firm has a market cap of $159.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 179.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OPTN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.