Insider Buying: Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Major Shareholder Acquires 700,000 Shares of Stock

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,960,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,265,682 shares in the company, valued at $31,543,909.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ring Energy stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $2.49. 2,858,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,734,421. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.50.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.18 million. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 280.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Ring Energy by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. 16.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.