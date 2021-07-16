Insider Selling: AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) EVP Sells 7,097 Shares of Stock

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52.

Shares of APPH stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,929. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.48. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPH. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APPH shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

