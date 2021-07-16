Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CMO Sells $503,932.59 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $503,932.59.

Shares of ANET opened at $368.05 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $378.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.03.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.47.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.