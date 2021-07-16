Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) COO Sells 24,331 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24.
NYSE:BSX opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 421.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.75. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.59.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.