Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) COO Sells 24,331 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24.

NYSE:BSX opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 421.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.75. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,622,000 after purchasing an additional 85,545 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $22,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.59.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

