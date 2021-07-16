Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Insider Sells $4,085,200.00 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) insider Houman Behzadi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $4,085,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Houman Behzadi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Houman Behzadi sold 70,000 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $4,449,200.00.

C3.ai stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.80. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,650,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,163,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

