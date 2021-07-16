Insider Selling: Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $54,375.00.

James S. Jr. Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $48,125.00.

CSTR stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,850. The stock has a market cap of $451.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.63 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,206,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,447 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 450.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 57,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 47,394 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

