Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Director Sells 689,600 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Director Associates L.P. Ta sold 689,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $36,390,192.00.

CTLT opened at $109.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 21.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

