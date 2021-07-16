Insider Selling: Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Sells 3,186 Shares of Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $366,899.76.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $114.99 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 40.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.