Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CMO Sells $8,627,785.14 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Dell Technologies stock opened at $93.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $57.94 and a one year high of $104.62.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.29.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
