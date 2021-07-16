Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Sells 6,800 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,114,044.00.

Goyal Kruti Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $182.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.35. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.52.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

