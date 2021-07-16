Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) COO Sells 1,772 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) COO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $97,460.00.

NASDAQ:HURN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,765. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.27.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,458,000 after buying an additional 74,162 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 666,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,554,000 after buying an additional 27,931 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $22,998,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 62,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,891,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HURN shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

