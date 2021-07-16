Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) COO Sells 1,772 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) COO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $97,460.00.
NASDAQ:HURN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,765. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.27.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on HURN shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About Huron Consulting Group
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.
Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?
Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.