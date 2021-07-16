Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director Sells $398,612.48 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 15,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $398,612.48.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNPR. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

