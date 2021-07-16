Insider Selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $5,315,812.07 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,811.65.

On Monday, May 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $5,340,876.06.

Shares of K stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $32,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

