Insider Selling: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO Sells $278,770.00 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $278,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,447.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Sakys also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $278,770.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, John Sakys sold 2,119 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total value of $541,764.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $279.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.32. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.00 and a 12-month high of $307.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.52.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,163,000 after buying an additional 41,685 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,267,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,875,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.