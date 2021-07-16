Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells 670 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,452,525.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John H. Marlow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, John H. Marlow sold 3,434 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $890,161.48.

Shares of RNG traded down $6.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $269.23. 1,028,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,394. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,076.92 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 704.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after acquiring an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

