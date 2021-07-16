Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Lor Inc sold 350,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $1,963,500.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Lor Inc sold 200,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $1,014,000.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Lor Inc sold 23,540 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Lor Inc sold 120,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $664,800.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $1,680,000.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Lor Inc sold 140,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $754,600.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $1,412,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $1,350,000.00.

NYSE RES opened at $4.34 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.31 million, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.39.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPC by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,823,000 after buying an additional 422,723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RPC by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,318,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,317,000 after purchasing an additional 72,290 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in RPC by 8.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,535,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 285,044 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in RPC by 14,040.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RPC by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares during the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

