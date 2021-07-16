Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Sells 350,000 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Lor Inc sold 200,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Lor Inc sold 23,540 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Lor Inc sold 200,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Lor Inc sold 120,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $664,800.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Lor Inc sold 140,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $754,600.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $1,412,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.39.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in RPC by 14,040.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after buying an additional 2,175,091 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in RPC in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RPC by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,823,000 after buying an additional 422,723 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 212.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 399,120 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth $1,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

