Insider Selling: Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Director Sells 1,089 Shares of Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Director Wayne T. Pan sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $117,797.13.

OTCMKTS SMLR traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $127.00. 4,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,852. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $857.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.28.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 62.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

