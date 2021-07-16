Insider Selling: Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Major Shareholder Sells 121,417 Shares of Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) major shareholder Frederick G. Smith sold 121,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $4,071,112.01. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Frederick G. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $3,210,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Frederick G. Smith sold 12,488 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $415,850.40.

On Monday, June 7th, Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $1,365,803.74.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,132,806.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $27.98 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

