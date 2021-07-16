Insider Selling: Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Major Shareholder Sells $3,338,966.30 in Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) major shareholder Stella Roy sold 175,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $3,338,966.30. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stella Roy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Stella Roy sold 171,990 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $3,334,886.10.

SWCH opened at $20.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Switch by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Switch by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Switch by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

