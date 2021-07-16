Insider Selling: The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) CFO Sells 2,473 Shares of Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,095.00.

NYSE KO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,737,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,707,533. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.87. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $56.68. The firm has a market cap of $243.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,345,618,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 536.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977,794 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220,808 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 47.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,349 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

