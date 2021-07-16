Insider Selling: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) CEO Sells 77,770 Shares of Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) CEO James Hagedorn sold 77,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $17,392,482.80.

James Hagedorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81.

On Friday, May 14th, James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90.

NYSE:SMG opened at $177.99 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $141.25 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.52. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,568,000 after purchasing an additional 430,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,972,000 after purchasing an additional 76,748 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,243,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,721,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,971,000 after acquiring an additional 168,722 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

