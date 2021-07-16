Insider Selling: XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO Sells 29,457 Shares of Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06.

NYSE:XPO traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,173,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,805. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $153.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $1,134,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.7% during the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $2,610,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.42.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

